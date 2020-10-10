So that’s why there was a unicorn in Cantley Park

IF YOU spotted a unicorn in Cantley Park on Sunday, you weren’t going crazy.

This is because Ann Tigerstedt, from Emmbrook, was all dressed up for her Virtual London Marathon last weekend.

And she was running in aid of Lawrence’s Roundabout Well Appeal, a UK-based charity which raises money to build wells in southern Africa.

Although she originally planned to run laps around Old Forest Meadows, when Ms Tigerstedt turned up on Sunday morning the entire area was flooded.

After making a last-minute switch to Cantley Park, she completed the race while being joined by a different supporter for every lap of the park.

“It was really tough doing it virtually. I’ve run a couple of marathons before so I knew I could do the distance, but not being in the race was really hard psychologically,” Ms Tigerstedt said.

She was meant to be taking part in her first-ever London Marathon this year, which she had pledged to run in fancy dress.

“I’ve run some marathons before, but I always thought that if I got into London I would dress up.

“I just think all these people who run it in fancy dress are heroes, and it helps raise more money for charity, too,” she said.

And because of her daughter’s love for unicorns, she decided to run as one of the magical creatures.

Even after experiencing a costume malfunction at mile 10 and having to hold the outfit together for the remaining 16 miles, Ms Tigerstedt finished the race with a smile on her face.

“The support I received was amazing. I had so much support from the local community and people who I’ve never even met.

“As I was running, dog walkers were coming over and giving me £10 there and then,” she added.

In total, Ms Tigerstedt raised approximately £1,500 for Lawrence’s Roundabout Well Appeal, which will fund the third of a well for a local community in Africa.