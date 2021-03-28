So, that’s why Wokingham’s postboxes have gained hats …

CROCHET hats have been spotted on post boxes to brighten up people’s lockdown.

The Barkham Hookers crochet group have been making colourful post box covers in the area for families to enjoy.

Sarah Phillips, one of the group’s members, started the idea by making a couple of hats for fun as part of book week.

After receiving a positive response from the community the group decided to turn it into a bigger project.

Gaynor White, founder of the Barkham Hookers, said: “It’s nice to see when people have discovered one of our post box hats and we try to go out when it’s dark which makes it more fun for families to find them the next day.

“We wanted to create this as a fun thing to brighten things up and the children seem to enjoy getting involved too.”

The project is linked to Wokingham-based charity, Dingley’s Promise, to support their work with young children with special needs.

The covers have a QR code on them for people to donate to the charity.

Jo Evans, fundraising manager at Dingley’s Promise, said: “The amazing crochet work has not only brightened many people’s day during the pandemic, but also increased much needed awareness of our charity.

“We are thrilled to be part of such an innovative project.”

To find out more about the project visit The Barkham Hookers Charity page on Facebook.