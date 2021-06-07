Sofa shopping in Reading supports community fund

A READING sofa store is giving children a fighting chance, with help from Berkshire Community Fund.

Sofology is supporting the charity’s Give A Child A Chance (GACAC) fund until October 2021, by asking customers to make a donation with their purchase.

The fund supports disadvantaged children in Berkshire up to the age of 18, as well as young people with Special Education Needs until they are 25.

Launched in 2003, GACAC has awarded more than £500,000 over the last 18 years.

Jon Yates, CEO of Berkshire Community Foundation: “The value of a trusted, two-way relationship between communities and caring businesses is priceless.

“As one of the leading retail companies in this county, we’re proud to have Sofology as our fundraising partner for the GACAC fund. By enabling vital support for disadvantaged children, Sofology’s customers will be giving them a chance of a better future – being safe, happy and healthy, enjoying economic security, and ultimately making positive contributions to our society.”

Money raised for the GACAC fund will go towards helping children in need, particularly people with physical or learning disabilities, psychological or behavioural disorders, and those suffering financial hardship.

Previously, money has been invested in special equipment for children with disabilities and learning and activity sessions to help people develop their social, mental and physical abilities.

Shaun Cook, from Sofology, added: “We’re delighted to support GACAC this year and feel proud that we will be working together with our customers on a cause we all care about – giving children a brighter future.”