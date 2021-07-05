Sold out? We’ll drink to that – JAC makes a very popular Elderflower cordial

JAC, a Wokingham organisation that supports young people to make good choices, launched a new summer drink last month, which sold out in just a few weeks.

Just Around the Corner (JAC) is a Christian charity based on Forest Road. Founded in 1998, it offers learning and development therapy for children and young people in Wokingham borough.

In June, the charity launched a new Elderflower Cordial to raise funds to support its work, made from fruit growing naturally on its site.

“The elderflower was collected and turned into cordial specifically for last weekend’s Hurst Show,” says Robbie Forsaith, office manager at JAC.

“We have now consumed all the elderflower on site so won’t be able to provide anymore until it grows again in the spring.”

The cordial was part of a range of local produce at the charity’s online Rehoboth Shop, which also includes homemade jams and chutneys, and honey made from bees on site.

All the money raised through sales is fed back into the charity to support mentoring for young people struggling with school.

“We run all our sessions at a loss to keep them accessible and affordable to schools and parents,” Robbie adds.

“So donations and fundraising are vital in allowing us to continue to work with young people to provide a safe environment to explore their personal challenges and encourage positive choices.”

Find out more about JAC and visit its online store here: www.jacoutreach.org