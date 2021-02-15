Solent Kestrels 101-73 Reading Rockets: Spirited Rockets go down as Solent extend long unbeaten run

Team Solent Kestrels extended their two-year unbeaten record after they saw off a spirited Reading Rockets side.



Despite defeat, the Rockets can be proud that they are the first team in the league this year which has lost to Solent by less than 30 points.

Rockets played well in the opening two quarters as two young guards in Reis Pinnock and Sam Grant hit 10 and 11 points respectively whilst both defended superbly too as Solent edged the first period by just 21-18.

Rockets had tied the game at 28 each but a 16-0 Solent run hurt Rockets who came back with a 7-0 run including a buzzer beating drive and finish by O’Showen Williams going into the changing room 35-44 adrift.

Williams scored nine of Rockets’ 15 points in the third period but Solent were rampant scoring 25 points as Rockets piled up the fouls finding themselves gifting Solent many trips to the foul throw line.



Rockets had cut the deficit to just six points with their first two possessions including a Williams treble but Solent responded with two quick scores before Leome Francis scored his first points of the game with a clinical inside move.

A 9-0 start by Solent saw them in control with a 31 point lead which they held effectively till the final two minutes when Sam Grant drove to score and Sam Toluwase hit a treble before another academy student Kivuvu Live hit Rockets’ last score as they went down 73-101.



Rockets now travel to Oakland Wolves next Sunday tipping at 3.30 pm.