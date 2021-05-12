Solomon in the underworld of conspiracy theories

Expect the wisdom of Solomon as you go through a conspiracy underworld in a one-man show this May.

Marlon Solomon presents his one person show Conspiracy Theory: A Lizard’s Tale at Norden Farm

on Thursday, May 20 at 8pm.

Marlon said: “I noticed a rise in conspiratorial thinking back in 2016.

“Not understanding why it was happening or where it was coming from, I set out to find out and A Lizard’s Tale tells the story of that often bizarre and terrifying journey.”

In this show, Marlon explores why conspiracy theories are more popular than ever.

Having won Best Spoken Word at Greater Manchester Fringe Festival in 2018, Marlon has previously performed the show for The Labour Conference, The Humanist Society and The Holocaust Education Trust Ambassadors Conference.

Tickets are £14 for adults, £12 for concessions, and are available for in the theatre or live streamed.

For details, log on to: nordenfarm.org