Some winter warmer cocktails to brighten your nights

THESE COLD dark lockdown nights are in need of some cheer, and what could be nicer than these two winter cocktails?

The recipes are provided by Brockmans Gin, who say that the popular drink is no longer just a summertime tipple.

The Hot Collins and Hot Ginger Toddy each require just a few basic ingredients but, Brockmans says, the result is anything but standard.

Due to the extraordinary complexity of Brockmans Gin with its 11 botanicals including blueberries, blackberries, Valencian orange peel and lemon peel, these rinks taste intriguing.

Brockmans is a 40% ABV gin made in England and packaged in stylish and tactile black glass.

The garnishes involving warm spice notes that we associate with the festive season add a touch of glamour and appeal to the sense of smell right from the start.

Serve with a warm smile to thosewith whom you’re allowed tosocialise, and it will be a night to remember.

Both recipes are from The Black Book of Gin Cocktails.

HOT COLLINS

50ml Brockmans Gin

25ml Lemon juice

15ml Agave syrup or honey

100ml Boiling water

Garnish: grapefruit zest studded with cloves and a Cinnamon stick

Mix all ingredients and pour into small mug or thick, heat-proof glass

Garnish with the clove-studded Grapefruit zest and Cinnamon stick.

HOT GINGER TODDY

50ml Brockmans Gin

6 dashes of Orange Angostura bitters

Premium ginger beer – gently warmed.

Garnish: orange wedge or peel, studded with cloves, a Star Anise and a Cinnamon stick.

Mix the cocktail ingredients and pour into a heat-proof glass or glass mug.

Garnish with the orange wedge, Star Anise and Cinnamon.

Brockmans Gin is available in major supermarkets including ASDA, Co-Op, M&S, Morrisons, Ocado and Tesco, with a recommended price of £34 a bottle.

For more details, log on to: www.brockmansgin.com/shop