Songs For A New World coming to Wokingham’s Whitty Theatre

A POPULAR musical production is making its way to Wokingham next weekend.

Jason Robert Brown’s Songs For A New World will be performed at The Whitty Theatre, based at Luckley House School, on Saturday, August 28.

Directed by Tracey Eley, principal of Platform YP in Wokingham, the show features a locally-based cast of talented performers.

With five cast members from Wokingham, Reading, Bracknell and Guildford, a further three are currently training at drama colleges, PPA, Bird College, and Italia Conti.

This abstract musical includes a series of songs all connected by the same theme – the moment of decision.

The cast includes Lucas Altoft, Rob Barlow, Laura Elliott, Emily Palmer, Ashleigh Payne, Georgia Jowett and Lauren Walsh.

Laura says she is looking forward to performing to a live audience for the first time since the pandemic began.

“The past year-and-a-half haven’t been what I expected, but I feel very lucky that I still got to start my full-time musical theatre training in September last year with minimal disruption,” she says.

“I can’t wait for the buzz of standing ready to go on stage in this production.”

Oliver Bamber, theatre manager and musical director of the show, says he can’t wait to experience the atmosphere of a full house again.

“It is fantastic to be able to welcome people back to the theatre again,” he says.

“We have been able to keep some things going in the form of streaming, but nothing compares to the action happening right in front of you.

“We know that people will quite understandably be cautious about returning to events, so we have kept some of the things we implemented to ensure a safe reopening earlier in the year such as increasing ventilation and sanitising stations.”

Performances are 2.30pm and 7pm, tickets cost £15.

For more details, or to book, log on to ticketsource.co.uk/sfanw