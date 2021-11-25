Wokingham.Today

Songs of Praise Pam to present carols at Salvation Army

by Phil Creighton0
holly
Picture: Pixabay

SONGS of Praise presenter Pam Rhodes will be coming to Reading next month to help the town celebrate Christmas.

She will be the compere of the Reading Central Salvation Army Corps’ charity carol concert.

Taking place at its Castle Street citadel, the event will feature the Salvation Army band, songsters and young epople from the Reading Central Salvation Army Corps, along with special guest singer Charlie Green, and the trombone section from the world-famous Black Dyke Band.

It takes place from 6pm on Sunday, December 12.

Tickets are free, but need to be applied for in advance by Tuesday, November 30.

For more details, log on to www.readingcentral.org.uk/carols

