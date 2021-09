ST ANDREW’S Church in Sonning is to hold a special service dedicated to some old favourites.

The Songs of Praise event will take place from 5pm on Sunday, September 12.

All 10 hymns sung have been chosen by the congregation, and the evening will act as a service of dedication for its new organ.

The guest preacher will be former Archbishop of Canterbury, the Rt Revd Lord Carey of Clifton.

Afterwards, there will be celebratory drinks.