Sonning 10k confirms 2021 race date

by Andy Preston
The Sonning 10k held on Sunday. Members of Reading Joggers enjoyed the Run.

The race is on as the Sonning 10k has announced that this year’s event will take place on Sunday, July 4.

Entries for race hopefuls to sign up are now available at www.sonning10k.co.uk and is also open for kids after the event organisers confirmed that the ‘Kids Fun Run’ is also due to make a return.

The family-friendly event routes start at the Berkshire County Sports Club in Sonning Lane and has been designed for participants to view the village of Sonning and the Thames Path.

Meanwhile, the kids fun run will take place in the ground of BCSC.

Last year’s event took place in September 2020 with Covid-19 mitigations in place, and will be similarly run this year with all government and UK Athletics guidance in place at the time of the event.

