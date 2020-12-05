Sonning care home launches festive appeal

A CARE home is in need of Santa’s Little Helpers this year.

Sunrise of Sonning is asking children to lend a hand by offering up homemade snowflakes, baubles and all things festive.

It’s calling on local schools and the wider community to send in paper decorations with positive messages for residents in a bid to spread some Christmas cheer.

“As we near the end of a demanding year, we’re appealing to schools and children to create some festive decorations to hang on our Christmas tree,” said Nathalie McLeish, director of community relations at Sunrise of Sonning.

“Our residents will be overjoyed to see these decorations and we ask that the personalised messages note the name and age of the creator.”

Staff and residents at the care home will also be making their own Christmassy creations.

And the decorations will be used to decorate Sunrise of Sonning’s Christmas tree for everybody at the home to enjoy.

For those who would like to participate in the appeal, decorations must be sent to: Sunrise of Sonning, Old Bath Road, Sonning, Berkshire, RG4 6TQ