Sonning care home residents virtually visited by former PM

A SONNING care home has form. A couple of years ago, they managed to persuade George Clooney to pop in to meet residents and last month they welcomed a former prime minister.

But Covid-19 restrictions meant that rather than a personal visit, it was a virtual one instead.

Near-neighbour and MP Theresa May took time out to meet with residents of Sunrise of Sonning, where she shared insights into life since Downing Street and how she has coped with lockdown.

She also praised the home for its Covid-safe visiting measures, which the home said met with cheers from residents.

Other care homes from across the Sunrise Senior Living UK and Gracewell Healthcare group also joined the call, which was chaired by the care home provider’s UK CEO, Dr Natalie-Jane Macdonald.

Mrs May, who lives in Sonning, said it had been a pleasure to speak with residents.

“Although social distancing guidelines meant that I was unable to visit the care home in person, it was wonderful to learn about the remarkable efforts of team members at Sunrise of Sonning to protect their residents during this difficult time,” she added.

“Sunrise of Sonning is leading the way in enabling meaningful contact between residents and their loved ones and I thank the care home for their unwavering commitment to protecting the safety of all.

“I look forward to visiting the care home in person once it is safe to do so.”

And Carmela Magbitang, general manager of Sunrise of Sonning, added: “She was as amazing as ever. She has visited us a few times in the past and it is great to see her again, albeit over video call.

“It is very easy to talk to her and I am very happy that our residents were able to have a very pleasant and warm conversation with her in such an informal manner.

“I know she is very busy, so we are very grateful for the opportunity. We hope she will be able to come and visit us again sometime soon.”

The call was welcomed by residents.

Rosemary Thorpe, who is 88, said: “I am very glad that the stress and pressure of being a Prime Minister during a very difficult time has not changed her.

“She is still very empathetic, caring and very kind. She clearly cares for everyone in her constituency and we cannot wait to see her again.”

And 85-year-old Doreen Maddock, said: “I have known her for many years as I used to live in Wargrave village, just down the road from Sunrise of Sonning.

“She is a lovely person, and it is great to see that she has not changed at all during these difficult times.”