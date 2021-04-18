Sonning care home takes its residents around the world

A SONNING care home is going around the globe from the comfort of its front room.

Sunrise of Sonning is taking residents and team members on a 12-week journey to learn more about the countries of the world.

The Around the World programme, which began on Monday, will see the care home celebrate a different country each week with activities and events, from language lessons and virtual tours, to local music and culinary delights.

The team hopes it will give residents a chance to reminisce about their past travels over the next three months.

Carmela Magbitang, general manager of Sunrise of Sonning, said: “We believe that every person deserves to live a life of purpose and self-worth, no matter what their age.

A game in progress at Sunrise of Sonning

“Travel is the most popular topic discussed in our home, because most of our residents enjoy sharing their experiences and love to talk about the beautiful landmarks, food and culture.

“We are so excited for our residents and team members as over the 12 weeks, we will all be able to reminisce about our own travels.”

The Around the World in 12 Weeks initiative is part of Sunrise Senior Living UK’s #NewDawnNewDay campaign, created to reassure people moving into care homes at the moment.

“Our team will safely take residents back to those wonderful places, from the comfort of their own home,” Ms Magbitang said.

“This campaign will allow us to remind ourselves of life at Sunrise of Sonning before the pandemic.”