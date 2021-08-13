Wokingham.Today

Sonning Golf Club celebrate success in 50th anniversary match

by Staff Writer0

Sonning Golf Club celebrated their 50th anniversary game as they hosted a team of 24 players from Royal Guernsey Golf Club.

Played over the weekend of Friday, to Sunday July 18, Sonning and Guernsey did battle in one of the most prestigious fixtures in the golfing calendar

On Saturday, it was game on and after a resounding nine to three win to Sonning.

Captain, Glyn Duff picked the pairings for both days and after such an exceptional result on Saturday had his work cut out for the Sunday matches.

Glyn and vice-captain John Cornish lead in the first match and scored a half against the Royal Guernsey Captain Peter Radford and President Steve Turvey.

The Sunday result was 6.5 to 5.5.

So overall Sonning won both days, the match and the trophy 13.5 to 8.5. Sonning remain unbeaten at home for all the 50 years that the trophy has been played for.

