Sonning residents have until Monday to complete Neighbourhood Plan consultation

SONNING residents are being encouraged to share their views about the future of their neighbourhood.

The parish council has launched a new questionnaire to get people talking about development in Sonning.

Produced by a Steering Group, which includes members of the parish council and other village residents, the survey will help draft a new Neighbourhood Plan which would then be used by the borough council when considering future planning.

A spokesperson for Sonning Parish Council said: “Sonning residents have an opportunity to shape our Parish and develop a sense of place that is unique and valuable.

“We have a rich historical past which we need to maintain and a wealth of natural environment to improve.”

They said having a Neighbourhood Plan will allow residents to develop the village “as [they] wish”.

According to the parish council, the plan will guide the growth and development of Sonning until 2036.

It will also help determine future planning applications in the village, and entitle the parish council to receive 25% of the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) revenue — rather than 15%.

This is the charge developers must pay to the planning authority, to support further development.

The questionnaire has been delivered to all Sonning residents, and must be completed by Monday, May 10.

All residents aged 16 and over are asked to fill out the survey.

To complete the survey online, visit: sonning.info/snp