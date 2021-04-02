Sonning retirement home plan gets approval

A CONTROVERSIAL development in Sonning has been approved by the council’s planning committee.

A proposal for a new “retirement village”, which will see 57 homes built off Old Bath Road, was approved at an Extraordinary meeting last week.

In July 2020, Arlington Retirement Lifestyles applied for planning permission for the development, which will sit just down the road from the Rams RFC stadium and the Sunrise Living retirement home.

The plan includes three large, three-storey buildings housing a variety of one- and two-bedroom apartments suitable for older residents.

On the developer’s website, it promises a gated community with maintained gardens, 24-hour security, and a clubhouse for residents.

After submitting the planning application last year, the public consultation saw considerable objections from Sonning residents, including former prime minister Theresa May who lives nearby. Her constituency covers parts of Wokingham borough, including Sonning.

Objecting to the proposal, she said the application “represents over-development of this site, will significantly increase traffic movements on already busy and often congested roads, and will adversely impact local amenity”.

The MP added: “Sonning is a much loved and visited village and it is important to ensure that new developments respect the local surroundings.

“This development is inappropriate for the local area.”

However, despite objections, the borough council’s planning committee approved “retirement village” on Wednesday last week – subject to a number of conditions.

Approving the application, the committee concluded the proposal “would provide suitable separation between blocks [to] respect the overall character and appearance of the surrounding area”.

But, Arlington Retirement Lifestyles must provide a travel plan to promote alternative forms of transport to and from the complex, and all dwellings must be occupied by residents aged 60 and over.

A contribution must also be made towards affordable housing in Wokingham borough, and to the provision of an Employment Skills Plan.

If these requirements are not met within three months, planning permission will be refused.

The committee also detailed further conditions which must be met before development begins, including submitting a Parking Management Strategy and details for electric vehicle charging points.

Arlington was labelled “cheeky” last year for marketing the dwellings before being granted planning permission.