SONNING SMASH NINE PAST OXFORD

by Andy Preston
Sonning Hockey

South Central Men’s Division 1

SONNING smashed nine past Oxford 2s in an emphatic performance.

The 9-1 victory puts Sonning up to third in the standings with 21 points from 10 games.

South Central Men’s Division 2

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 2s picked up three points in their home fixture against Bicester 1s.

Just one goal was enough for South Berks to take the contest, with the win putting them up to seventh after 10 matches.

South Central Men’s Division 4

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 3s pipped by Aylesbury 2s in a seven-goal contest.

The points went the way of the hosts who took a 4-3 victory.

South Berks are in second, just three points off top spot after 11 games.

South Central Women’s Premier 1

SONNING went down to a heavy defeat to Oxford 1s.

The 5-1 loss leaves Sonning in eighth position.

South Central Women’s Division 1

SOUTH BERKSHIRE moved up to eighth with a triumph over Oxford Hawks 3s.

Emily York-Goldney netted twice and Kelly Hancock added a third to secure victory for South Berks.

South Central Women’s Division 2

SONNING 2s went down to a comprehensive loss against Amersham & Chalfont.

They shipped seven goals without reply which leaves them in ninth.

South Central Women’s Thames 1

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 3s took the bragging rights with a win over READING 5s.

South Berks are in second after 10 matches with 19 points, while Reading are in fifth.

close
Sports reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

