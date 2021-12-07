SONNING SMASH SEVEN PAST READING

South Central Men’s Premier 2

SOUTH BERKSHIRE came away with three points on the road against Havant 2s.

The 3-2 win puts South Berks up to fifth in the table after nine matches.

South Central Men’s Division 1

SONNING put in a remarkable attacking display as they defeated READING 3s.

Sonning ran out as convincing winners with a 7-1 triumph to put them up to fourth, while Reading stay one place off the bottom of the table.

South Central Men’s Division 2

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 2s picked up a point away from home at Eastcote 2s.

The 2-2 draw puts South Berks in sixth after nine games.

SONNING 2s kept their lead at the top of the table intact with victory over Thame.

Sonning earned three points and a clean sheet with a 2-0 win which gives them a two-point lead at the summit.

South Central Women’s Premier 1

SONNING were on the end of a loss away at Marlow.

Sonning are in seventh after nine games after their 2-0 defeat to the league leaders.

South Central Women’s Division 1

SOUTH BERKSHIRE suffered a narrow defeat at Wallingford.

Yellie Powley netted for South Berks but they were edged out in a 2-1 loss which leaves them in sixth.

South Central Women’s Division 3

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 2s got off the mark with their first victory of the league season.

They earned three points and a clean sheet over Banbury 2s.

The 3-0 success moves South Berks up to ninth in the table.