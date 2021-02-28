Sonning woman has first dose of coronavirus vaccine

A WOMAN from Sonning has become one of the latest to receive her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Yesterday, it was announced that 19.6 million people have now received their jab, and that figure includes the resident, who took to social media to inform others.

Her post included a photo of her wearing a mask receiving her first dose from Swallowfield GP Debbie Milligan.

Theresa May, who just happens to be a former Prime Minister and is also MP for Maidenhead, said: “I just had my first Covid-19 jab. It is safe, effective and painless”.

She also urged others to make sure they have their dose when their GP gets in touch.

“When it’s your turn, please #TakeTheVaccine,” she wrote.

“Only by protecting each other can we defeat this virus.”

She added: “Thanks to all the brilliant researchers, volunteers, NHS and military personnel for their truly heroic efforts”.

Her vaccine comes after the government said it was working with 16 charities to encourage take-up of the jab.

The charities will use the combined strength of their networks to reassure people with long-term health conditions about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Having the support of the charities who work every day to support the very people we are reaching out to in cohort 6 is a great boost for the rollout which continues to show what we can achieve when we pull together as one.

“Their help, encouragement and links with communities next in line for the jab will help make sure everyone can get access to the life-saving protection the vaccine provides and help protect those with underlying conditions and their carers.”

The organisations which have signed up so far to become members of the coalition are: