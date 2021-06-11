Wokingham.Today

South Berkshire Ladies hockey held to stalemate in friendly against Phoenix

by Andy Preston0
South Berks Ladies 1s v Phoenix Ranelagh 1s
South Berks Ladies 1s v Phoenix Ranelagh 1s South Berks score.

SOUTH BERKSHIRE LADIES 1s were in action in a friendly fixture as they hosted Phoenix Ranelagh 1s.

South Berks Ladies 1s v Phoenix Ranelagh 1s

The game ended in a 1-1 stalemate as the team’s couldn’t be separated.

South Berks Ladies 1s v Phoenix Ranelagh 1s

Sonning Ladies: Halkyard, Simpson, Eatwell, Goodey, Oliver,Yorke-Goldney, Woods, Martin, Osborne, Scott, Hancock
Subs: Drewitt, Reid, Thomas

South Berks Ladies 1s v Phoenix Ranelagh 1s
South Berks Ladies 1s v Phoenix Ranelagh 1s

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 3s were defeated in a friendly fixture at Cantley Park against Yateley 2s.
The visitors struck twice without reply to take the game.

South Berks Ladies 1s v Phoenix Ranelagh 1s
South Berks Ladies 1s v Phoenix Ranelagh 1s

Sonning 3s: Nance, Hardingham, Forbes, Swan, Morley, Somers, Wakefield, Wallace, Sanders, Scott, Fryatt
Subs: Jennings

South Berks Ladies 1s v Phoenix Ranelagh 1s
South Berks Ladies 1s v Phoenix Ranelagh 1s
South Berks Ladies 1s v Phoenix Ranelagh 1s
South Berks Ladies 1s v Phoenix Ranelagh 1s
Sports reporter for The Wokingham Paper. Sport Journalism graduate from the University of Brighton.

Related posts

Edgelarks to perform concert in Wokingham

Phil Creighton

Over 50s still able to have winter flu jab

Staff Writer

Wokingham-based business networking group plans virtual meeting this Friday

John Wakefield
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.