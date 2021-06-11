South Berkshire Ladies hockey held to stalemate in friendly against Phoenix

SOUTH BERKSHIRE LADIES 1s were in action in a friendly fixture as they hosted Phoenix Ranelagh 1s.

South Berks Ladies 1s v Phoenix Ranelagh 1s

The game ended in a 1-1 stalemate as the team’s couldn’t be separated.

Sonning Ladies: Halkyard, Simpson, Eatwell, Goodey, Oliver,Yorke-Goldney, Woods, Martin, Osborne, Scott, Hancock

Subs: Drewitt, Reid, Thomas

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 3s were defeated in a friendly fixture at Cantley Park against Yateley 2s.

The visitors struck twice without reply to take the game.

Sonning 3s: Nance, Hardingham, Forbes, Swan, Morley, Somers, Wakefield, Wallace, Sanders, Scott, Fryatt

Subs: Jennings

