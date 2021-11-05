South Central Ambulance Service declares critical incident

SOUTH Central Ambulance Service has declared a critical incident due to “extreme pressures” across its services.

It has said its staff and volunteers are working hard to respond to calls but the volume is “overwhelming”.

South Central Ambulance Service has said people should only dial 999 in a life-threatening emergency.

It said there has been a surge in demand due to covid.

The service said some patients would have to wait longer for an ambulance to reach them.

South Central Ambulance Service tweeted on Saturday: “Please, please support us by using our services wisely, we’re here for life threatening illnesses and injuries.”