South East is the place to be for creative businesses

IT SEEMS all of our lockdown arts, crafts and hobbies have paid off.

The South East has now been named the second-most creative place in England, with more than 72 artsy-and-craftsy businesses per every 1,000 people.

DIYS.com, who recorded the data, reported that there are more than 1,500 creative companies in Wokingham alone.

That means there are 31 businesses per every 1,000 residents.

Out of 30 towns across the South East, Wokingham came in at number 26.

Neighbouring Reading scored higher, recording 63 creative businesses per 1,000 people, with more than 14,500 overall.

According to DIYS.com, the number of creative entrepreneurs soared during the pandemic as residents looked for new sources of income or tackled lockdown boredom.

It said creative businesses can be anything from jewellery sellers and clothes designers, to toy creators and entertainers.

The South West took the lead as the region with the most creative side hustles, recording 85.1 per every 1,000 residents.