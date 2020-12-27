South East Water: Extra help for residents this winter

RESIDENTS are being urged to seek a helping hand this winter.

South East Water is asking customers with medical conditions, restricted mobility, or who are in financial difficulty, to consider asking for free extra help this year.

The water company, which serves customers throughout Wokingham borough, is working with community groups, charities and unpaid carers to spread the word about its Priority Services Register.

Jane Crisp, vulnerability strategy manager at South East Water, said: “People are unaware that help is here for those with a wide range of conditions, including those who are finding themselves in very different circumstances and are having to shield against the virus.

To find out more about the support on offer, visit: www.southeastwater.co.uk/priority