South East Water gives back with defibrillator gift

LIFE saving equipment has been donated to a Finchampstead country park.

A defibrillator has been installed at California Country Park as a gift from South East Water.

The device, used to restore a normal heartbeat by sending an electric pulse to the heart, was purchased after a £2,000 donation.

The water company laid new pipe in Finchampstead Road, Billing Avenue, Gorse Ride South and Nine Mile Ride between July 2019 and last summer.

Once the 12-month project completed in July, South East Water donated money to Wokingham Borough Council to purchase a defibrillator for the park.

Outgoing borough mayor, Malcolm Richards, said: “I’m delighted with this vital equipment which could potentially save a life.

“I’m very grateful to South East Water for such a generous contribution to our community.”

Jeremy Dufour, project manager, said: “We know this work caused some disruption to the local community and motorists through our road closure.

“Road closures can be frustrating but they are essential in order for us to ensure the safety of the public and our workforce when laying new pipework.”

Mr Dufour said South East Water wanted to make sure they “gave something back” once the project finished.

He added: “Although I hope it never has to be used, the defibrillator has been installed and is ready to use if needed.”

The defibrillator is based at the cafe within California Country Park.