South Hill Park brightens up summer with live music

South Hill Park
The Gill Love Band are just one of the acts performing at South Hill Park this summer

LIVE music will be brightening up peoples’ summer this year.

South Hill Park Arts Centre, in Bracknell, is bringing back Live Music on the Terrace – and audiences can listen for free.

The weekend concerts run until August, finishing off the season with a Festival of Food and Music on Sunday, August 29 to Monday, August 30.

Live Music on the Terrace is an opportunity to enjoy free music while either dining at the Atrium Restaurant or relaxing in the grounds.

The Festival is the arts centre’s opportunity to showcase music as well as a range of food and drink from a variety of suppliers.

The final act for this month is Bracknell-based artist Mike Tuffery who is performing on Sunday, June 20.

Throughout July and August, the community will be treated to other artists including Helen the Vintage Singer, Fleece Lined, Vic Bracknell, Gill Love Band and Sneakin’ Suspicion.

Entry is free though stallholders will charge for food, drink or activities.

For more information, visit southhillpark.org.uk

