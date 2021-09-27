Wokingham.Today

South Hill Park hosts organ donation talk with artist on Wednesday

The event will be at South Hill Park

Eye donation will be discussed at a South Hill Park event this week, to mark Organ Donation Week.

On Wednesday, audiences are invited to a talk between fine artist and medical professional Dr Jennie Jewitt-Harris, Organ Donation Specialist Nurse Leigh Ferris, and South Hill Park board member Mike O’Donovan.

It will focus on the contribution of art to discussions about eye donation.

Dr Jewitt-Harris uses fine art as a means to share people’s responses to the donation of the cornea.

Following the event, visitors can explore the exhibition Anything But The Eyes in the Mirror Gallery and meet the artist.

Booking is essential, and places are free.

The talk runs from 6pm to 8pm, and refreshments and drinks will be provided from 5.30pm.

For more information, visit: southhillpark.org.uk

