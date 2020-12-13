South Western appoints new managing director

A NEW managing director will take the reins of South Western Railway early next year.

Claire Mann will take over from Mark Hopwood, who will return to being MD of GWR from January 4.

The new boss – who has more than two decades’ experience in the transport sector – says that she is looking forward to joining the team.

“This is a railway close to my heart and one that is vital for connecting so many diverse communities,” she said. “I am passionate about delivering an excellent customer experience and building on the great work already underway to transform this railway. People are the most important part of any successful operation and I am looking forward to meeting the teams and individuals across the SWR network.”

And Mr Hopwood said: “It has been an honour to lead the team at SWR and I would like to thank all my colleagues for their professionalism, dedication and commitment in what has been a challenging year.

“I feel we have made real progress with our performance, our investment programme and improving our customer experience.

“I know that I head back to GWR leaving SWR in very capable hands.”