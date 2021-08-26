South Western Railway commits £265,000 to Community Rail Partnerships

South Western Railway (SWR) is committing a further £265,000 to Community Rail Partnerships, with a new alliance on the Reading to Ashford and Windsor & Eton Riverside lines just launched.

The Partnerships – known as CRPs – are not-for-profit organisations that help connect SWR with communities through schemes such as promoting sustainable and healthy travel, bringing communities together and supporting social and economic development.

It will work with schools and community groups, with a focus on supporting people who face barriers to travel.

Seven stations in the area have already been “adopted” by local arts societies and organisations that support those in the community who have mental health needs and disabilities, and the CRP will be partnering with these groups to provide further support.

Tim Barkley, chair of Southeast Communities Rail Partnership CIC said: “We are very grateful for the support from South Western Railway in creating our new Community Rail Partnership. Communities and railways work hand in hand together to promote social inclusion, support local businesses, involve local communities, and encourage travel by rail.

“We are looking forward to welcoming passengers safely back on board to take them on a journey of discovery to experience the best that our region has to offer – whether that be culture, countryside, water sports, leisure activities or outstanding food and drink.”

Paula Aldridge, community rail manager at South Western Railway, said: “South Western Railway is delighted to have supported so many vibrant Community Rail Partnerships, and we look forward to continuing our work with these organisations, and others, in 2021 and beyond.”