SOUTHERN CO-OP has thanked residents that donated to its community initiatives over Christmas.

More than £18,000 of funding and products were donated to around 180 local charities and good causes via its funeral branches and retail stores across the south.

Holly Bramble, community and campaign co-ordinator at Southern Co-op, said: “Despite it being a tough year, people still found time to give a little back at the end of 2020 which is incredible.

“Southern Co-op stores and funeral homes are part of their local communities so our colleagues alone have donated more than £6,500 worth of products to 151 local groups.

“Donations have included thank you hampers to local groups making a difference, gifts of food to help local families, and Christmas presents for the homeless.”

She added: “One of the biggest surprises has been how much people donated as part of our reverse Advent calendar where people were asked to donate a different product for each day of Advent.

“To date more than 1.3 tonnes of tinned and packet goods, toiletries and treats have been donated to the local food banks we support. This will make the world of difference to lots of people’s lives.

“Thank you.”

