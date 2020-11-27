Southern Co-op grad scheme celebrates two-year anniversary

A RETAILER is celebrating two years of a new scheme that has seen it help train more than 80 apprentices.

The Southern Co-op has continued with the apprenticeship programme during the coronavirus pandemic, with 12 of its staff members, known as colleagues, completing their training this year.

It aims to help people learn new skills over a 13- to 24-month programme that combines study with practical work.

With Southern Co-op’s head office based in Portsmouth, six of its head office colleagues have completed the Operational/Departmental Manager Level 5 apprenticeship with five achieving a Distinction grade.

A further three colleagues completed qualifications with the Association of Accounting Technicians.

In its branches of The Co-operative Food, there have been nine duty managers who have completed the Retail Team Leader Level 3 apprenticeship with six of those achieving a Distinction grade.

Three have been promoted to the role of store manager.

Linda Masterman, diversity and inclusion manager at Southern Co-op, said: “We have so many hardworking colleagues across our retail stores, funeral homes, coffee branches and at our head office.

“The success of the apprenticeships scheme is further proof of this.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone but they have managed to juggle work and complete a qualification and never given up – although I’m sure at times they felt like it.

“Well done to everyone involved.”

James Knott completed an Operations/Departmental Level 5 which led to a promotion to Availability Manager.

“The best bit was actually putting the theory into practice the following day when I returned to my day job,” he said.

“For me this was the best way to learn, without question and, in my opinion, beats my university education.”

For more details, log on to www.southernco-opjobs.co.uk/jobs