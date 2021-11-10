Southgate Men 2 -3 Reading Men: Unbeaten run stays in tact with narrow victory

Reading faced a tough test to maintain their unbeaten status as they overcame Southgate by one goal with an away victory.

Reading’s optimistic dreams of an invincible season were very nearly brought to a juddering halt on Saturday evening by a hard-working and very well organised Southgate team who belied their lowly league position to give Reading their biggest test by a long way so far this season.

Well supported by a sizeable and vocal crowd of home spectators, Southgate were full of running and dogged determination throughout the match and twice took the lead to invoke wild celebrations amongst their players and their fans.

Reading were surprisingly subdued in their response and rarely put pressure on the Southgate defence despite a fine performance by their young Wales international, Fred Newbold.

Despite their rather lacklustre performance, Reading equalised twice through their high quality penalty corner routine, with the killer blows being struck by their South African international, Connor Beauchamp.

The first going fast and low, and the second high and mighty with such force that the Southgate goalkeeper could only parry it into the net despite getting a strong glove on it.

Now with only minutes remaining, neither team was interested in settling for a draw and both intensified their efforts, Reading at last put sustained pressure on the Southgate defence, which eventually buckled in the final minute, star striker Tom Minall showing his predatory instincts to slot home.

The drama was far from over, however, and Southgate were awarded a penalty corner just seconds before the final whistle, allowing all their players to surround the circle to prevent Reading from clearing their lines to end the game.

In the ensuing melee the umpire slumped to the ground having been hit by the ball and his treatment lasted for several minutes while the players from both teams waited to hear what decision would eventually be made.

The umpires conferred and a second penalty corner was awarded to the home team.

Reading held firm and joyfully cleared the ball up the pitch, but their celebrations were cut short by the umpire awarding yet another corner for an infringement by a Reading player.

The teams lined up for a third time and, this time, Reading’s keeper saved the shot and the final whistle brought a breathless few minutes to an end.

Thus Reading’s 100% league record remains intact, taking them nine points clear at the top of the table from second-placed Canterbury who they meet at Canterbury’s ground next Sunday.

If they do manage to take maximum points from that match, their hopes of promotion would certainly be realistic, and even a draw would leave them in a healthy position as the mid-season break approaches, and the indoor season starts.