Southwood signs new Reading deal

Goalkeeper Luke Southwood has signed a new contract with Reading FC to keep him at the club until 2023.



Southwood, 23, graduated from the Royals academy and has played back-up to first-choice goalkeeper Rafael Carbral in the Reading first-team this season.

He was handed his first appearance for the first-team earlier in the season in Reading’s Carabao Cup win over Colchester United, and went on to make two more cup appearances in the 2020/21 season, both of which against Luton Town.

“Luke is a fantastic character. A very talented keeper and a patient and positive influence within the first team group who I know will always give his best in every session at Bearwood or in any game he plays,” said Reading manager Veljko Paunović.

“A child of this club, he fully deserves this new contract at Reading and I am sure he will grasp this opportunity to challenge for the goalkeeper shirt next season.”

Chief Executive Dayong Pang added, “I am very pleased that Luke has signed this new deal at the club and, as one of nine Academy graduates to make their first team debut this season, he represents more proof of the success of our investment in youth and the time and effort that goes into the development of young talent at Reading Football Club.”