Space: The Dara frontier – how to tune in to session with top comic this evening

SCIENCE lovers are invited to join a virtual space camp with Dara Ó Briain tomorrow.

Wargrave-based organiser, Rachel Murphy has worked to create the intergalactic event on behalf of Scholastic UK — who are publishing Dara’s third book today.

Is Anybody Out There? discusses the possibility of alien lifeform and the wonders of the universe.

Dara says: “I’m very excited to be setting sail again across the skies with another book for young people about space.

“This time, we’ll be hunting distant planets, communicating with aliens, and finding out why humans are probably the only creatures in the galaxy to ever leave a bag of poo on another celestial body.”

To celebrate the launch, children are invited to join Dara’s virtual space camp tomorrow night at 6pm.

Ms Murphy, who works as Scholastic UK’s senior publicity manager, said: “It’s a really lovely thing for families to get involved with.

“At 6pm we will be hosting a live broadcast, first starting with Luna Valentine, who illustrated Is Anybody Out There? She’ll be running a draw-along with aliens and spaceships.

“Then Dara will speak about the stars and constellations in the sky that night and the possibility

of alien life.”

There will then be a live question and answer session, where children and their equally space-curious parents can type questions for Dara to choose from and answer.

Ms Murphy added: “We’re encouraging people to tune in and dress up in their best space-themed fancy dress.”

Pictures can be shared on Twitter using the hashtag #IsAnybodyOutThere and Dara will pick the best dressed listener — who will win a signed copy of his new book.

To tune into the event, visit: www.scholastic.co.uk/space-camp