spaceforall from the spring

THE TRANSFORMATION of a new community space is set to launch next spring.

All Saints Church, Wokingham, is making headway with funding towards its new community initiative.

The £1.1 million project – spaceforall – has already raised £797,000 so far, raising almost three-quarters of its target.

The aim of the project is to create a diverse and accessible space for people to use, appealing to a wide range of groups.

The Wiltshire Road church will welcome everyone from businesses and community groups to charities and music artists.

New cafe facilities will also be available for people to mingle over a cuppa or two.

All Saints rector, the Revd Canon David Hodgson, said the focus of the project is to “provide opportunities” for people to get together.

“We are a growing community, so it’s really important for people to

meet and connect with each other through using this new space,” he said.

“After such a challenging year, the aim of this space is to reduce social isolation in the community and to provide a safe and comfortable space for everyone.”

The spaceforall project will also focus on actively supporting the groups who wish to use the space.

Members of the community wanting to put on concerts, art exhibitions and craft fairs will be offered guidance from the church on how to put the events on.

Mr Hodgson explained the church will actively help groups by discussing with them the best ways to host their event in the building.

The project will also give people the chance to explore spiritually within the new space.

Not only will there be a quiet space in the building for dedicated prayer, but there will also be opportunities for people to engage with each other in more creative and physical ways.

Mr Hodgson said the spacious area will “encourage individuals” to express themselves through dance, drama and singing. To achieve this, the church sanctuary will be modified, removing pews and replacing them with chairs.

A concert in All Saints Church prior to covid

He added: “As the community and people’s experiences are changing, we really want people to enjoy using this big new space, which they can’t do at the moment because of the pews.

Mr Hodgson said: “As our town grows and we face new challenges and needs, and as we come out of the pandemic, we want this wonderful building to benefit local residents in the best way it can.

“We have had an amazingly generous response from individual donors but we still have a major last lap of the appeal to go and we are looking to help raise those funds.”

He added that he is looking to have the building completely transformed by Spring next year.

To donate log on to justgiving.com/campaign/spaceforall

For more details, visit: spaceforall.org.uk