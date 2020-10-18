Sparks will fly in Swallowfield Showground

AN ANNUAL fireworks event will still take place this year, but is being converted into a drive-through event.

Sparks In The Park will be held on Saturday, November 7, at Swallowfield Showground in Farley Estate, and this year will feature fire dancers as well as the usual music, fireworks display and music.

Food and drink will also be available, including a hog roast, pizza, snacks and burgers.

The event raises funds for the Farley Hill School PTA and tickets, which usually sell out, must be bought in advance.

Tickets are for one car per parking bay, which will be 24 sq m, allowing for social distancing measures to be followed.

For more details, or to book, log on to: sparksinthepark.net