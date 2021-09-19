Specsavers to help customers with dementia

A WOKINGHAM opticians is hoping to better support customers with dementia.

The Specsavers team have finished training from the updated Dementia Friends programme, an Alzheimer’s Society initiative changing the way people think, act and talk about dementia.

The Market Place team are now recognised Dementia Friends, and have a badge to wear on their uniforms.

The Home Visits teams, who provide eyecare to those who cannot get to a store, have taken part in.

Sean Caskey, Specsavers Wokingham partner, said the training is a positive development for the store.

‘By becoming Dementia Friends, our team feels more confident to ensure any customers living with dementia feel safe and are looked after in a sensitive way,” he said. “We’re always keen to go the extra mile and support our community and this development should do exactly that.’

Morven Lean, senior strategic change manager at Alzheimer’s Society praised the store.

‘There are currently 850,000 people in the UK with dementia and this number is set to rise to one million by 2025,” she said. “It’s never been more important for businesses, organisations and individuals to tackle the stigma around dementia, and transform the way the nation acts, thinks and talks about the condition.’

Some people with dementia may experience sight problems which can lead to confusion and misinterpretations about the world around them.

Many may also be wearing glasses with the wrong prescription, which can lead to increased isolation and confusion.