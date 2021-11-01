Wokingham.Today

Spencers Wood Christmas Fayre on Saturday raises money for pig sanctuary

by Jess Warren0
pig sanctuary
Hippo (left) and Tulip (right) were adopted by Susan Player. Pictures: Susan Player

CHRISTMAS festivities are starting in Spencers Wood this weekend.

Resident Susan Player is hosting a Christmas Fayre to fundraise for the pig sanctuary she hopes to launch.

Ms Player will be bringing her pig Hippo to the event, held at Spencers Wood Village Hall on Saturday.

From 11.30am until 4.30pm, there will be a range of stalls, including a raffle, tombola, lucky dip, cake sale, pizzas, and many more.

Entry is free, although Ms Player said donations will be greatly appreciated.

Proceeds will go to Little Pigs at Home, a non-profit organisation she set up, after adopting two of the animals.

She has ambitions to open a sanctuary for abandoned pigs in need of a home.

