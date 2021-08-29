Spencers Wood committee launches Communi-Tea event

ALMOST £500 was raised for Spencers Wood Village Hall earlier this month.

Jennifer King, from the hall’s committee, said they wanted to improve the sense of community in the village following the pandemic.

“We know families and friends were in need of a place to gather, so the pop-up cafe seemed a good idea,” she said.

Held on Saturday, August 14, the Communi-Tea Room opened for the first time.

“The community and committee members had a busy week baking up a storm in the kitchen and we had a huge array of homemade cakes on offer,” explained Ms King.

This included cream teas for national afternoon tea week, and raised £130.

They also organised a tabletop sale, which raised £310. It had stalls selling everything from knitted baby clothes to eco-friendly toiletries, and papercraft supplies to bird boxes.

“We also had a stall run by the committee selling items kindly donated to raise more money for the hall,” Ms King added.

“It was great to have so many stallholders come

and support the event, as well as all the people who attended the event to browse, buy and get themselves a delicious slice of cake.”

The hall is owned by the community and managed by a board of trustees and a committee of volunteers.

Ms Kind said they are on a mission to fill the gap in funds due to the pandemic, and improve facilities for those that hire it out.

The 110-year-old building will have some general maintenance, along with an upgraded kitchen, new curtains, PA system and lights.

The next Communi-Tea Room events will be on Saturday, September 18, Saturday, October 30 and Saturday, November 20.