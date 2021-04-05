Wokingham.Today

Splash about in puddles and help work of this Crowthorne charity

by Laura Scardarella0
Splash for Seb

FAMILIES will be splashing into the Easter holidays for a new charity fundraiser.

Sebastian’s Action Trust, based in Crowthorne, is asking families to take part in its Easter fundraising event, Splash For Seb.

The aim is to find lots of puddles, the biggest puddle and to see how many children can jump in.

The charity will be asking everyone to share their own photos  telling people “the bigger and muddier the better”.

Participants can tag the charity  using #splachforseb and #SATstillworking.

Louise Callow, fundraising supervisor, said: “It means so much to have support from the public
on events such as this one.

“It’s been a very difficult year, so knowing that we have people out there willing to jump in puddles to raise money for Sebastian’s Action Trust is fantastic.”

Families taking part can set up their own JustGiving page or donate directly to the charity by logging onto justgiving.com/sat.

For more information visit sebastiansactiontrust.org.

