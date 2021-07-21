Splashabout in swimathon at Loddon Valley

BOROUGH residents are invited to make a splash at Loddon Valley Leisure Centre this year, as part of a big ‘swimathon’.

Former team GB swimmer Mark Foster is encouraging Wokingham borough to take part in one of four water events across Berkshire in September.

From Friday, September 10 until Sunday, September 12, the Swimathon Festival will see people take the plunge and swim a variety of distances — from 400 metres up to 30.9km (19.2 miles).

Challenges are being held at Loddon Valley Leisure Centre in Earley, Bracknell Leisure Centre, Rivermead Leisure Centre in Reading and Willink Leisure Centre in Burghfield Common.

The sponsored events will raise money for Cancer Research UK, Marie Curie and the Swimathon Foundation.

Mr Foster said this year’s Swimathon Festival is more important than ever following the pandemic.

“Both for getting the nation active again and for helping the charities that so need it,” he explained.

“We know that swimming is a wonderful boost for both physical and mental health, but it can also be a great help to charities.

He added: “It’s been great seeing so many people back in the water, and with Swimathon combining two of their great events this year, I am looking forward to what will be a brilliant celebration of both swimming and charity in September.”

Swimathon has raised more than £55 million for charities since its launch in 1986.

To find out more, visit: www.swimathon.org