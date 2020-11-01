Split the Dealer takes the lead on the Wokingham Loves Music playlist

LIVE gigs seem so 2019, but believe it or not they have taken place this year – and they’re still being held in some locations.

The first track in this week’s Top 10 has been inspired by a gig that Andrew Merritt enjoyed at the beginning of the year.

Split The Dealer featureing Deva St John is just one of the great artists chosen by Chris Hillman from White Star Records He curates the Wokingham Love Music soundtrack which features songs from bands and artists with some connection to Wokingham’s music scene.

There’s a range of musical styles to enjoy meaning that there’s something for everyone, from those who know how to dance and those who think they do.

You can listen for FREE via Spotify. There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Split the Dealer (Feat. Deva St. John) – XV

This one was recommended by Wokingham rock photographer Andrew Merritt who was impressed when he saw these two artists from Reading perform together at a live show at the Facebar in January. The track is an example of modern indie pop at its best with an atmospheric start and building to a powerful and dramatic ending, showcasing the vocal talents of the duo. Awesome. www.facebook.com/splitthedealer www.facebook.com/dayvasaintjohn

Mother Vulture – Tell Me

Here’s a track from a band that you can see featured at the Jamma Presents: The Everyman Everyjam’ event that you can read about in the separate article on page 20. Mother Vulture are a Bristol-based quartet who describe themselves as ‘hectic blues punk’ and this track is a prime example of that. It will be interesting to see them on the big screen at The Everyman on Wednesday, November 4 – www.facebook.com/MotherVulture

Kepler Ten – Falling Down

This prog-rock trio have just released their new single on Wokingham based White Star Records and it’s a melodic, uplifting and powerful rock anthem –www.keplerten.com

Astor Wolfe – Emerald Green

Psych chamber folk from Sweden, as featured on a compilation album called From A Distant Shore released on Wokingham record label, Mega Dodo – www.facebook.com/astorwolfemusic

The Veras – Paper Cup Telephones

A wonderful pop singalong from this local band, that you may have seen in their other guise as Small Faces tribute, The Small Fakers – heveras.co.uk

Marc Woosnam – Unspoken

Marc is a local acoustic singer/songwriter who plays gigs in music venues and festivals across the South East of England – marcwoosnam.com

Helta Skelta – Meanie

Powerful guitar riffs, a driving rhythm section and a great vocal performance in the debut single from this Wokingham and Blackwater based rock band – www.facebook.com/heltaskeltamusic

The Orange Drop – Make It Her, Forever

Here’s some psychedelia from Philadelphia in the United States, brought to you by Wokingham-based record label, Mega Dodo Records – www.facebook.com/OrangeDrop

Crooked Shapes – Let It Go

A track from this Wokingham-based rock three-piece, who recently performed at a socially distanced show at The 1865 in Southampton – www.facebook.com/crookedshapes

A Bossa Elétrica – Sob A Luz Do

New Wokingham Jazz vinyl specialist record label Wallen Bink, with a track by the Swedish band that draws on bossa, jazz and funky samba – wallenbink.com