Spooktacular Hallowe’en trails this weekend

MANY FAMILIES are cancelling their annual trick or treat outing due to the coronavirus pandemic — but that does not mean that children can’t take part in the spooky season this year.

A range of covid-safe Hallowe’en events are being run across Wokingham borough this weekend.

From garden extravaganzas to pumpkin trails, local residents have organised a variety of spooky activities to keep children busy this autumn.

Spooky Garden Extravaganza

A Wokingham business is running its haunted Hallowe’en event again this year — and is raising money for a very personal cause.

On Friday, October 23, Leona Knight, from Leona’s Bespoke Catering, launched her annual Spooky Garden Extravaganza.

There are no tricks, just Hallowe’en themed treats and a tour of her suitably spooky garden on offer.

“The Garden is going really well so far,” Mrs Knight said.

“We had a couple hundred people come along last week, and are also thinking about running the Garden next week if people want to come on a quieter day.”

Mrs Knight is using the event to fundraise for Kidney Research UK following her husband’s diagnosis with end stage kidney failure.

The Spooky Garden Extravaganza will be open tomorrow and Sunday, with a possible third event running next week.

Entry costs £1 for children and £2 for adults, and all proceeds will be donated to Kidney Research UK.

The event is taking place at 31A Wiltshire Road, Wokingham.

For more information, head to: www.facebook.com/leonasbespokecatering

Earley pumpkin trail

An Earley resident has been busy organising a Hallowe’en Hunt in the area, and more than 4,000 people are interested in taking part.

Sally Evans has arranged a Hallowe’en Hunt across Earley, Lower Earley, Woodley and Winnersh.

The event sees people decorate their houses with all manner of spooky decor.

Then, residents are allocated numbers to include in their displays, and trails have been made for families to follow.

“This could be something we do every year instead of trick or treating,” Ms Evans said.

The Earley pumpkin trail is taking place every night until Sunday,.

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/groups/941302719682551

Spooky Shinfield trail

Another Hallowe’en trail is going ahead in Spencers Wood and Three Mile Cross — and more than 70 homes across Shinfield Parish are taking part.

Families can download a trail map to follow around the local area as they search for haunted houses. And there are prizes up for grabs.

On Sunday, November 1, prizes will be awarded for the best scarecrow; best decorated house; best fancy dress; spooky trail winner; and the overall winner.

The event is running everyday until Saturday.

To find out more, visit: www.spencerswoodhalloweentrail.co.uk

Twyford Hallowe’en Hunt

A Twyford resident has arranged a Hallowe’en Hunt as an alternative to trick or treating.

Similarly to the trails in Earley and Shinfield, Rebecca Meeuwissen has created a Hallowe’en map for children to follow as they hunt for spooky houses.

And every time they come across a haunted house, they collect a sweet.

The event is running in Ruscombe, Hurst, Charvil and Twyford.

The Twyford Hallowe’en Hunt is being held from Friday through until Sunday.

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/groups/649500082369827

No to trick or treating

The Public Protection Partnership (PPP) has advised families across the borough to avoid trick or treating this autumn.

“If you are out and about, or planning activities at home, please remember the rule of six and not to gather in groups of more than six people — including children,” said a PPP spokesperson.