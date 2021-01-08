Sport in Mind becomes charity partner for RED January scheme

A MENTAL health charity has teamed up with Red January this year to promote the perks of staying active.

Reading-based Sport in Mind, which supports people with mental health conditions to use sports to improve their wellbeing, is the charity partner of Red January.

Throughout the month, residents are encouraged to join people across the country to get moving and form healthy habits.

Last January, the campaign saw more than 50% of RED participants experience less stress and reduced signs of depressive symptoms.

“With the recent impact of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, we have been unable to offer all the sessions we usually would, however RED January gives us the opportunity to encourage everyone to stay active during this time,” Neil Harris, CEO of Sport in Mind said.

“We are excited to be the official charity partner this year and hope we can help motivate everyone to move daily and improve their physical and mental wellbeing throughout January and beyond.”

Hannah Beecham, CEO and founder of RED January and RED Together, was inspired to start the campaign after witnessing the effect that regular exercise had on her Mum’s mental health.

“By providing a free event for all fitness abilities, we believed we could encourage people like my Mum to support their mental health by building movement into their daily lives,” she said.

“January seemed like the perfect month for such an initiative, providing an opportunity to kick-start the year in a positive way.

“It’s a time when many are setting new goals, are low on funds and motivation, with less social occasions to keep us connected.

“I am delighted to have found a charity, Sport in Mind, which fits perfectly with RED January as getting active can help with your physical and mental health.”

Sport in Mind’s innovative programmes are delivered in partnership with the NHS and are co-designed by people with personal experience of mental health problems and healthcare professionals.

Since its launch, they have supported over 12,000 people experiencing mental health problems.

The charity delivers sessions for inpatients and those at home.

“In June 2019, Sport in Mind’s work received the highest honour a charity can receive by winning the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service,” said charity ambassador Paul Owen earlier this year.

“The charity has grown steadily, working in close partnership with Berkshire NHS, to deliver weekly sport and physical activity groups in the community and in inpatient care at Prospect Park Hospital.”

To sign up, visit: redtogether.co.uk