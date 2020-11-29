Sporting prowess on show for Ascot school

PUPILS from an Ascot school have been showcasing their sporting prowess, as they were filmed for a national contest.

The Year Seven students from LVS Ascot were demonstrating 30 sports challenges for the Independent Schools Association’s national Limitless Skills Series.

More than 110 schools have signed up to contest, designed to encourage primary and secondary pupils at independent schools across the UK to stay active. Known as ‘skills’, are accessed via an app called TopYa!.

Over the four-week contest, pupils record themselves on their mobiles and then upload their video to the app to receive feedback from the TopYa! team of virtual coaches. Points are awarded for each video submitted and are fed into leader boards. At the end of the competition, prizes will be awarded to each week’s winners.

Scott Brand, national sports officer at the Independent Schools Association, said: “We approached LVS Ascot to take part in filming as the school plays such a vital part in ISA’s national sporting programme.

“As well as playing host to one of our annual flagship events, the ISA Girls Football Festival, they also represent and attend all our major sporting events, so we were delighted when they agreed to take part in the video tutorials for the Limitless Skills Series 2020.

“ISA’s Limitless Skills Series is a fun, engaging campaign to get kids across the UK active. The series is designed to harness technology and engage children, transforming their time spent on-screen into time spent being physically active.

“We’re seeing the best engagement from schools where teachers are also taking part, as all their pupils want to ‘beat the teacher’.”

And LVS Ascot was pleased to take part. Its principal, Christine Cunniffe, said: “It was brilliant to see the enthusiasm from our Year 7 pupils as they took part in the filming, demonstrating 30 of the 40 challenges in the competition.

“We’re looking forward to the rest of the school getting involved and climbing up the leader board as each weeks’ challenges go live.”

For more details, log on to www.isaschools.org.uk