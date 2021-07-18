Sports cars surprise for Woosehill birthday boy

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD boy went for a spin in his dream car after getting the surprise of his life last week.

A Lamborghini, a McLaren, a Porsche and a Mustang were among the many vehicles that stepped on the gas to celebrate Woosehill-based Joey Flowers’ birthday on Tuesday, July 6.

Joey’s mother, Vicky Flowers, had reached out on the Finchampstead and Barkham Facebook page asking for people to help surprise her autistic son.

Expecting just a couple of replies, Mrs Flowers said she was “blown away” with the amount of messages she received from car owners who volunteered.

Joey in Lamborghini Picture: Elise Flowers

She said: “I cannot thank these guys enough for making Joey’s dream come true, they will never know how much they did for Joey.

“We just told him we were going out for an evening walk, opened the door and all of these cars were pulling up and beeping at us, he was completely surprised and it was just so magical.”

All the cars met up at the Morrisons car park, Woosehill, and from there drove in convoy to Joey’s house ready to greet him at 6pm.

Joey got the chance to meet all the car owners, one of whom gave him a toy car model and even took him for a ride in his Lamborghini.

Mrs Flowers particularly wanted to thank Lamborghini owners Kevin Gomez, Raj Sobratee, Jonathan Mott and Jonathan Reeve.

Mr Mott, who runs Berkshire’s TVR Car Club and a member of the Teddy Bear Run, uses his cars to raise money for charity.

He volunteered to help organise the surprise on the day by asking his other car fanatic friends to bring along their vehicles.

As a thank you for his efforts, Mrs Flowers donated money to the Teddy Bear Run organisation, which helps hospices and children’s charities.

“When I saw Vicky ask for some cars, especially a Lamborghini, for Joey’s birthday I volunteered my car and asked around to see if any of my Lamborghini owner friends would be willing to come along,” Mr Mott said.

Jonathan Reeve, another organiser of the car meet, said it was a “lovely way” to spend the evening making Joey smile.

“My son is also autistic and a car fanatic, so it struck a chord with me,” he said.

“Unfortunately I don’t have a Lamborghini, but I do have a sports car which I thought he might like so I volunteered to pop over.

“Even the weather couldn’t dampen things as we all met up in Morrisons car park to drive in a noisy convoy to Vicky’s house to surprise the Birthday boy.”

Joey inside the bubble car Picture: elise Flowers

Mr Reeve added that even Vicky’s neighbours enjoyed the impromptu car show on their road.

He said: “So many people kindly came forward, with cars ranging from Jonathan Mott’s TVR through Raj’s bright orange KTM XBow, to a tiny Messer-schmitt bubble car, a Ferrari and the elusive Lamborghini, which the birthday boy got to go for a ride in.”