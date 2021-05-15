Sports charity launches self-help journal

A BERKSHIRE sports charity has launched a self-help journal to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week.

Sport in Mind, which promotes recovery through physical activity, has launched the journal to help residents improve their wellbeing.

It contains tips and ideas about becoming more active, feeling more in control and identifying positive actions.

“Research shows that keeping a journal can help us feel more in control of our mental health.” said Neil Harris, founder of Sport in Mind. “As the UK moves to a new stage in the pandemic, millions are still struggling.

“We wanted to create something tangible to help people build healthy habits into their daily life and support them to become more active to improve their mental health. ”

The charity delivers weekly sport and physical activity programmes that focus on the power of movement and exercise to improve mental health.

The journal provides structured activities and exercise ideas, combined with personal stories from participants who have benefited from the sport and physical activity sessions run by Sport in Mind.

It was previously trialled in a pilot programme, where one participant said: “Reading other peoples’ stories in the Sport in Mind Journal reminded me I am not alone in experiencing these difficulties.”

Others said it helped them establish a “much-needed” routine, and helped to reframe thoughts more positively.

It is free to healthcare professionals supporting residents.

Or it can be purchased via: www.sportinmind.org/shop