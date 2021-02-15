Sports Direct opens at The Lexicon this November

SPORTS Direct will be opening its doors in Princess Square later this year.

The active leisure retailer aims to open its 40,000 square-foot shop at The Lexicon in November.

Rob Morris, general manager at The Lexicon said: “We are so pleased to be able to welcome the ever-popular Sports Direct store to Princess Square.

“With an offering including a plethora of brands, as well as an Evans Cycles, which we know will be a popular addition for the many local cycling enthusiasts, we’re looking forward to offering even more choice to The Lexicon’s customers.”

James France, head of Global Leasehold Properties at Frasers Group, spoke on behalf of the retailer.

He said: “This new location in Bracknell demonstrates the group’s confidence in our elevation strategy and commitment to opening premium retail destinations throughout the UK.

“The ongoing refurbishment of Princess Square and the addition of The Deck are real signals of intent from the developers of how they intend to cater to the wider Berkshire catchment, so we’re delighted to be moving into The Lexicon and join in this exciting project.”

Cllr Marc Brunel-Walker, executive member for economic development and regeneration in Bracknell said it is great news.

“It is fantastic that Sports Direct shares our excitement for the future of the town centre,” he said. “I am sure residents will welcome this addition to the town centre.”

The shop replaces Sainsbury’s, which closed its premises at 7 Princess Square last February.