Spread some love for the people who have helped through lockdown: teachers, NHS staff, refuse collectors and couriers

A LITTLE bit of love is on the cards this Sunday, thanks to Wokingham Borough Council.

To mark Valentine’s Day, it is asking residents to share their stories of people who have helped during lockdown.

From frontline nurses to the people out there delivering parcels; and from the teams collecting our waste and recycling, to the teachers keeping schools going in the most difficult of circumstances; there is an army of people helping the borough in a vast range of ways.

The council’s communications team will be posting thanks on social media throughout Valentine’s Day and they are calling on residents to do the same by using the hashtag, #sharethelovewokingham.

Wokingham Borough Mayor Cllr Malcolm Richards said: “Covid-19 has brought terrible times to families and communities and we need to recognise that, but it has also brought out the best in people and shown how we can rely on lots of different groups, professions and organisations.

“That is why we think this Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to share the love and show our gratitude.

“We’ll be posting our own thank you messages on our social media during Valentine’s Day – Share the Love Sunday – and beyond so please look at our Facebook and Twitter feeds and join in.”