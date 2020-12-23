Spreading festive cheer in Finchampstead

IN A BID to spread some Christmas cheer, Nine Mile Ride Primary sent out a special festive greeting to its pupils and families this year.

Following a tough term, school staff banded together for a special performance of Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You.

Ali Brown, the Finchampstead school’s headteacher, says: “We normally put together a little performance for the children and this year more than ever, it was important for us to get imaginative and find creative ways of bringing our school community together, despite the current circumstances.”

Ms Brown says that her pupils have been “smiling and ready to learn” every single day despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

And she wanted to send a big thank you to parents and carers who have supported students and the school since September.

“This term, we have found ourselves in such unprecedented times and there have been many changes to our normal routines,” she explains.

“However, I feel privileged to be part of a school community where children, staff and parents have worked together in order to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible.

“I know that the festive period will be different for everyone this year, however I am sure that we are all looking forward to recharging our batteries and we look forward to welcoming the children back next term.”

To watch Nine Mile Ride Primary’s festive performance log on to: youtu.be/r0nnFYQ-7GA